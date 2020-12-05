Bobby Fay McBryde

Bobby Fay McBryde, 79, passed away December 4, 2020, at the Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. He was born on August 9, 1941, to Fay and Pauline Wommack McBryde in Tippah County - Mississippi. He was a retired Truck Driver for American Biltrite with 42 years of service. Bobby Fay was a member of Ripley First United Methodist Church. A Family Graveside Service will be at 2:00 PM, Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Jacobs Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Jason Franklin officiating. Bobby Fay is survived by his wife: Jo Garner McBryde of Ripley, MS; two sons: Tony McBryde (Annette) of Ripley, Ms , Rodney McBryde (Kristy) of Ripley, MS; one brother: Billy Hugh McBryde (Patricia) of Ripley, MS; four grandchildren Michael McBryde (Mallori Watson McBryde) of Saltillo, MS, Samantha Graddy (Joseph) of Saltillo, MS, Callie James (Dalton) of Ripley, MS, Claire McBryde of Ripley, MS; and one great-grandchild: Lucas McBryde of Saltillo, MS. Bobby Fay was preceded in death by his parents and one son; Robby Jo McBryde. Expressions of sympathy, for the McBryde family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com

