- Mr. George Chandler McBunch, 75, died Sunday, December 29, 2019 at North MS Medical Center following an extended illness. He was born February 7, 1944 to the union of William "Bill" Chandler McBunch and Audrey Ridings McBunch in the Liberty community of Monroe County, MS where he lived most of his life. He was a graduate of Nettleton High School and continued to study at Delta State University where he earned an Associate Degree in Mechanics. George greatly enjoyed auto mechanics working for several companies during his earlier adult years and later teaching Auto Mechanics at Morehead College and then Itawamba Attendance Vo-tech Center. He was patriotic serving in the MS Army National Guard. He built race car engines, loved fishing, racing and duck hunting. He was an avid educator who enjoyed teaching all he knew. George was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Nettleton. A celebration of life service will be at 2 PM, Thursday, January 2, 2020 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Jackie Pate, Bro. Mike Tucker, and Bro. Daniel Brookman officiating. Private burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 noon to service time only. Survivors include his wife of 17 years, Nona Huffman McBunch of Amory; one son, Chad Chandler McBunch, Dyess AF Base, Abilene, TX; 5 daughters, Jill Brookman (Danny) of Nettleton, Marla Williams (Greg) of Huntsville, AL, Stephanie Wiseman (Teddy) of Nettleton, Barbara Benson (Randy) of Brewer Community, and Debbie Bowen (Leslie) of Okolona; 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William "Billy Mac" McBunch; and son, George Chandler McBunch, II. Pallbearers will be Stephen Shackelford, Mark Redwine, Calvin Redwine, Roger Hester, David McBunch, and Charles Mullins. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons, Nick Bryant, Joseph McBunch, Daniel Brookman, and Ace Wiseman. Memorials may be sent to Bethel Baptist Church, 30060 Metts Road, Nettleton, MS 38858. Condolences to family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the services at 2 PM, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 and for 60 days following at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.