Joan Roche McCain, 73, ended her journey on Friday, June 5, 2020. Born in the Bigbee Community on January 18, 1947, she was a daughter of Alene Lockhart Roche Bailey and the late Clarence Roche. Joan graduated from Amory High School with the Class of 1965. She then attended and graduated with a degree in Education from Mississippi University for Women in 1969. She taught school for thirty-three years in the Amory School District and other school districts. Joan married the love of her life, Don McCain, on June 28, 1969, and together they were blessed by God with two children, Amy and Robert. A gentle, kind, and loving soul, Joan was devout in her faith in Jesus and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Amory. She and Don were members of the Upper Room Sunday School Class. Joan always enjoyed a cup of coffee before starting her day. Her faith in the Lord guided her throughout her daily life and she strived to show God's love in all her actions. Joan was a beautiful and generous lady who cared deeply for her family and her community. She read her bible every day. Her husband, children, and family gave her great strength. Joan enjoyed spending time with her family, especially when nurturing her grandchildren. In her free time, she liked to keep a journal on her iPad, and she greatly enjoyed the fellowship of her Sunday school class, where she could share in conversation, good food, and laughter. Joan was well loved by many in her community, and she will be dearly missed by her loved ones. The memories she shared with her family and friends will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Joan is survived by her husband, Don McCain, of Amory; mother, Alene Lockhart Bailey; daughter, Amy Wyatt (Trae), of Tupelo; son, Robert McCain (Marcella), Chile; grandchildren, Lacey Wyatt, Sabastian, Lucas, and Will McCain; brothers, Jerry Roche (Jeannette), Smithville, David Roche (Kristin), Mountain View, Idaho; brother-in-law, Morris McCain; and nieces and nephews, Kevi Callahan (John), and their daughter, Kerrigan, Monica Adams and her children, Brandon and Kirstie; and special friends, Jerry and Linda Cantrell. She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Roche; and grandparents, George Washington Lockhart and Maedell Lockhart. A funeral service will be held at 2PM on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Amory, with Bro. Wesley Pepper and Bro. Don McCain officiating. Burial will follow in Haughton Memorial Park. Pallbearers will include Trae Wyatt, Tom Cooley, Jerry Cantrell, Pete Patterson, Ray Murphy, and Buddy Bryant. Visitation will be from 1PM until the service hour at First United Methodist Church in Amory. To those unable to attend due to precautions of the COVID-19 virus, the family extends a warm thank you and appreciation for your friendship, prayer, and support during this time. In lieu of flowers, donations and memorials may be made to Amory First United Methodist Church, 107 3rd St S, Amory, MS 38821; or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
