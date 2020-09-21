PONTOTOC -- Thurman Leroy McCain, 84, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at his home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 2PM at Lighthouse Church, Royal Oak Drive, Pontotoc, MS. Visitation will be on Monday, September 21, 5-8PM and Tuesday, September 22, 12PM until service time at Lighthouse Church, Royal Oak Dr, Pontotoc, MS. Burial will follow at Sand Springs Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.