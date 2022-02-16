Perry McCaleb

Perry T. McCaleb, 64, left this world to be with the Lord on Feb. 13, 2022 at North Miss. Medical Center in Tupelo after briefly battling cancer. Born on December 18, 1957. After graduation from Shannon High School in 1975, Perry spent much of his life in the car business with his McCaleb family. He loved his sons, family, fishing, cars, cooking and life in general. Perry had a kind heart and will be greatly missed by family and friends. He was of the Baptist faith. There will be no public services. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be assisting the family. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net Perry leaves behind two sons, Josh and Zack McCaleb; his mother, Dorothy J. "Dot" McCaleb; two sisters, Debra (Dan) Wilemon and Kathy (Gerald) Bennett; a brother Dr. Mickey (Kristie) McCaleb; three nephews and two nieces. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas A. "Buddy" McCaleb. The family appreciates your prayers during this time!

