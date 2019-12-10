Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Some rain or sleet may mix in. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Some rain or sleet may mix in. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.