Joel McCallister, 54, resident of New Albany, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. A Private Family Graveside Service is planned with burial in the Mars Hill Cemetery near Crosby, MS. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Joel was born December 5, 1966 in Centerville, MS, the son of the late Johnie Fielden and Nancy Calvin McCallister, Jr. He received his education in the Natchez Mississippi Public School System and moved to the North Mississippi area 34 years ago. Joel was employed as a long distance truck driver where he enjoyed traveling throughout the United States. He served on the Union County Volunteer Fire Department and was a former Security Guard. His passion was wrestling and loved living in a rural community. Survivors include a son, Tyler Guillot of Thibodaux, LA, his much loved sister, Michelle Ayzinne of Thibodaux, LA, a granddaughter, McKayla Guillot, two nieces and two nephews. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Jarrod McCallister, Sr. and a nephew. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Joel's family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
