John Robert McCallum, Sr., 85, died Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Monroe County Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. He was born in Memphis, TN on November 3, 1934 to Joseph Watson McCallum and Bell Lack McCallum. he lived most of his life in Monroe County. He was retired from Ben Franklin where he sold household products. Mr. McCallum was in the United States Army and served in the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Saltillo first United Methodist Church. There will be a Graveside Service with Military Honors at 11:00 A.M. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery with Bro. Tim Greene officiating. There will be no visitation. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include one daughter, Jill Ann McCallum of Nettleton, MS; two sons John Robert McCallum, Jr. (Tammy) of Brandon, MS and Joe McCallum (Teresa) of Aberdeen, MS; one sister Mary Ann Smith of Nashville, TN; six grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Thresa Sloan McCallum and one brother Joe McCallum. Pallbearers will be staff of Tisdale-Lann Memorial. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
