Thresa Sloan McCallum, 79, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She was born April 2, 1940 in Barton, MS to Emmitt Sloan and Bessie Mae Thompson Forrester. She was a homemaker. Ms. McCallum was a member of the Saltillo First United Methodist Church. Services will be Monday July 22, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Green officiating. Burial will be in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her husband John R. McCallum, Sr. of Saltillo, MS; one daughter Jill Anne McCallum of Tupelo, MS; two sons John R. McCallum, Jr. (Tammy) of Memphis, TN and Joe McCallum (Teresa) of Aberdeen; two sisters Pat Forrester Lewis of Murfreesboro, TN. and Janice Forrester Cullum (Buzzy) of Aberdeen; two brothers William Sloan (Jean) of Olive Branch, MS and David Forrester (Martha) of Arkansas; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be Monday, July 22, 2019 from 12:30 P.M. until service time at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
87°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Tonight
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 21, 2019 @ 6:37 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.