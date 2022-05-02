Okolona-Ocean Springs -Martha "Polly" Edwards McCamey died peacefully at Lighthouse Reflective Living in Ocean Springs, MS on Friday, April 29, 2022. She had been visited by many of her grandchildren in the past few weeks. She was lovingly cared for by Notre Dame Hospice and the wonderful staff at Lighthouse Reflective Living. Polly was very devoted to her family and friends, a wonderful cook and enjoyed family genealogy and history. Polly was preceded in death by her parents James Monroe Edwards and Zelma Cooper Edwards, her husband Mitchell McCamey, her children, Jerry McCamey and Lisa McCamey. Polly enjoyed special times with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Michael Edward McCamey (Harriet) and daughter, Deborah McCamey Himel; grandchildren Jennifer McCamey Bond (Lee), Allison McCamey Herring (Clay),Nancy McCamey Sarka (Will), Jonathan Mitchell McCamey, Jhermie McCamey, April Himel, Anthony Himel, Victoria Bannerman Russ (David), Treyce Bannerman, Joshua Bannerman; great-grandchildren Melodi McCamey, Nathan Bond, Emma-Kathryn Bond, Jackson Edward Herring, Kinsman Herring, McCamey Grace Sarka, Adeline Herring, Georgia Russ, Brody Russ; great- great grandchildren Molly-Hayes Matthews and Milly Brooke Matthews. Visitation only will take place from 4 PM-5:30 PM Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Private burial will follow at Boone's Chapel Cemetery. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Liberty Cemetery Fund, 30004 Curtis Stole Road, Nettleton, MS, 38858 or to Boone's Chapel Cemetery Fund, P. O. Box 436, Okolona, MS. 38860.
