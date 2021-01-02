Velma Charlene McCammon, 77, passed away January 1, 2021 at Courtyards Community Living Center in Fulton, MS. Charlene was the oldest of all her siblings. She was the shortest, earning her the titles "little sister" and "little mama". When she was able, she enjoyed driving to visit with family and having long conversations with them over the phone. One of her favorite hobbies was yard sales and collecting, specifically family photos. She was a wonderful homemaker and loving mother. She loved spending time with all the children in her family, and she had a God-given talent of making them all feel special, accepted, and loved. She is survived by her sons, Billy Wayne Thacker and Larry Kimbrough(Rose); daughter, Tiffany Wood(Bryan); sisters, Martha Crowley, Debra Swanner(Bruce), Tami Sullivan(Gary); brothers, Roger Wilson(Bobbi), Bobby Wilson(Linda), Tommy Wilson; 2 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; stepsons, Jesse McCammon(Elizabeth) and Stacy McCammon; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Wilson(Terry) and Martha Wilson(Robert Earl); and a host of nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Thelma Hobson; father, Robert Wilson; sons, James Robert Kimbrough and baby Kimbrough; brothers, Randy, Terry, Wayne, and Robert Earl Wilson; sister, Jessie Clyde Norwood; and stepmom, Esther Wilson. Services will be Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 11AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Gary Sullivan officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Stacy Free, Jr., Bryan Wood, Scott Waldo, Bill Houlk, Will Letson, and Caleb Houlk. Visitation will be Monday, January 4, 5-8PM and Tuesday, January 5, 10AM until service time.
