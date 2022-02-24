With broken hearts and with the knowledge that our Heavenly Father will give us strength to endure, the family of Amber Nicole McCann and Ryker Lee Richardson, asks for your prayers in the loss of our much loved mother and son who tragically died on Monday, February 21, 2022. Funeral Services for Amber and Ryker will be at 2 PM Saturday, February 26 at Mt. View Baptist Church with Bro. Randy Hurt and Bro. Tim Edwards officiating. Burial will follow in Indian Creek Cemetery. Amber was born March 9. 1993 in Memphis, TN and is the daughter of Michael McCann of Corinth and the late Brenda Smith Wilkins. She was a 2012 graduate of Alcorn Central High School and was a valued employee of Ashley Furniture Corporation at the time of her death. A Christian, Amber was family oriented and enjoyed being with those near and dear to her, especially Reed, Raelyn and Ryker. She loved to cook and also hosted many wonderful birthday parties. A very organized person, Amber took much pride in her appearance with fresh manicures and visits to the salon. She also loved sweets, shopping and animals. To Amber, who was adored by all her family and friends, we say goodbye. We will sorely miss your beautiful smile and twinkle in your eye. Visitation for Amber and Ryker will be from 5 PM to 7 PM Friday, February 25 at Ripley Funeral Home and will continue from 1 PM to 2 PM Saturday, February 26 at Mt. View Baptist Church. Loving memories will also continue to be shared by the love of her life, Reed Richardson, one daughter, Raelyn Klaire Richardson, both of Baldwyn, a sister, Holly Woodruff (Brandon) of Corinth, three brothers, Dakotah McCann of Florence, AL, Mason McCann (Kianna) of Savannah, TN and Brendan Wilkins of Corinth, grandparents, Linda Taylor, Paul McCann (Shirley), all of Corinth, two special aunts, Tammy Lipford (Zach) and Lindsey Nixon (Jeremy), both of Corinth, two special cousins, Chris Lipford (Ayla) and Rachael Trantham (Chris), special friend, Brooke Wilbanks and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Larry and Joyce Smith, and a grandfather, Dennis Taylor. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.