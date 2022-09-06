Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Carolyn (Carole) O. McCarley, 79, formerly of Baldwyn and Booneville, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at Diversicare Nursing Home, Ripley, MS, of terminal cancer. For 20 years, she had been treated off and on for Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma cancer. She retired from nursing from NMMC as a Registered Nurse and loved her patients. Prior she was an LPN, which included being a travel nurse for various area hospitals, and was owner/operator of a beauty shop in Guntown, MS. She was of Baptist faith, baptized as a little girl beside her brother. She loved working in her yard and flowers, playing with her pets Rosie and Gabby, and enjoyed thrift stores. She is preceded in death by one of her sons Timothy Lee McCarley, and her parents, Maurine Prentice (Lew Prentice), and Buford O'Neal, and her brother Dr. William Larry O'Neal. She is survived by her remaining son, Tracy Neal McCarley, and her loving former husband and friend, John David Greenhill. McMillian Funeral Home of Booneville, MS, and Dr. Chester Wayne Harrison are providing a graveside service for family and friends at Prentiss County Memorial Gardens, Frankstown (Baldwyn), MS, on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.