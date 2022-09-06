Carolyn (Carole) O. McCarley, 79, formerly of Baldwyn and Booneville, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at Diversicare Nursing Home, Ripley, MS, of terminal cancer. For 20 years, she had been treated off and on for Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma cancer. She retired from nursing from NMMC as a Registered Nurse and loved her patients. Prior she was an LPN, which included being a travel nurse for various area hospitals, and was owner/operator of a beauty shop in Guntown, MS. She was of Baptist faith, baptized as a little girl beside her brother. She loved working in her yard and flowers, playing with her pets Rosie and Gabby, and enjoyed thrift stores. She is preceded in death by one of her sons Timothy Lee McCarley, and her parents, Maurine Prentice (Lew Prentice), and Buford O'Neal, and her brother Dr. William Larry O'Neal. She is survived by her remaining son, Tracy Neal McCarley, and her loving former husband and friend, John David Greenhill. McMillian Funeral Home of Booneville, MS, and Dr. Chester Wayne Harrison are providing a graveside service for family and friends at Prentiss County Memorial Gardens, Frankstown (Baldwyn), MS, on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.