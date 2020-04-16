Timothy Lee McCarley, 57, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at his home in Baldwyn, MS. He was born February 14, 1963 in Waukegan, IL to Lee McCarley and Carolyn McCarley. Mr. Timothy enjoyed buying, selling, and trading everything he could. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles, and restoring antique vehicles. A Private Celebration of Life will be Friday, April 17, 2020, at McMillan Funeral Home with Mr. John David Greenhill sharing a few memories. Burial will follow in Prentiss Memorial Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer McCarley; one daughter, Savannah McCarley of Houston, TX; one step-daughter, Sarah Reese; one step-son, Steve Tollison; one grandson, Jaycee McCarley; his mother, Carolyn McCarley of Baldwyn, MS; step-father, John David Greenhill of Baldwyn, MS; and one brother, Tracy McCarley of Booneville, MS. He is preceded in death by his father, Lee McCarley of Hackelburg, AL; grandparents, Ruby and Garvin McCarley of Hackelburg, AL, Maurine Prentice of Nettleton, MS, and Buford O'neal of Booneville, MS; two uncles, Larry O'neal and Bob McCarley (Betty). Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.

