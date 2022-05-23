Isiac Earl "Ike" McCarter passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Sanctuary Hospice House after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born February 12, 1949 in Tupelo, the son of Earl "Dock" McCarter and Lilly Mae Martin McCarter. Ike graduated from Belden High School in 1967 and earned his bachelor of business degree from Mississippi State University. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from Cooper Tire Service Center where he served as credit manager for many years. He was a faithful, dedicated, and active member of Liberty Baptist Church for 40 years. Because of his love and concern for people, Ike was always active in his community. His most recent mission was serving with the Food Pantry of Belden Methodist Church whenever he could. Ike never met a stranger and enjoyed good conversation with friends. In fact, he made sure to find a connection with every new acquaintance. He was gifted with the spirit of giving and found joy in helping others. His motto was, "Life is better with more friends." Whether working in his yard, traveling, or playing with his dog, Bella, Ike just loved life and was determined to get the most from it. Family was his top priority and he cherished the time they spent together. Ike leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Kathie Cobb McCarter; and two children, Brent McCarter and wife, Veronica, of Tupelo and Melanie Roper and husband, Tristam, of Belden. Services honoring Ike's memory will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Mike Powell officiating. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Burial will be in Ingomar Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tommy Bedford, Mike Price, James Stout, Jimmy Sprouse, Steven Hazard, Charlie Neal Huffstatler, and Tommy Whitten. Gary Malone will serve as honorary pallbearer. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Belden Methodist Church Food Pantry. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
