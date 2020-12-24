Bobby J. McCarty 74, passed away December 21, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital East, Memphis from Myasthenia gravis and complications of COVID-19 pneumonia. Bobby was born in Mississippi to the late Cayce Jones McCarty and Millie Robinson McCarty on November 14, 1946. He leaves behind his wife Patsy Taylor McCarty, daughter Teresa Karen McCarty-Nichols of Tupelo, sons Keith McCarty (Angie) of Daphne, AL and Kelan McCarty of Tupelo, sister Shirley Hunter (Lamar) of Tupelo, Brother-in-law Tim Grissom of Guntown, brother-in-law Jimmy Chapman (Emily) of Belden, sister-in-law Faye Hoese (Allen) of Bisbee, AZ, special cousin Jerry Paul Wise (Sue) of Tupelo, grandchildren B.J. Hopkins, John Tyler McCarty, Ashton McCarty-Berglund (J.B.) as well as a host of aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Bobby was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and he enjoyed hunting, fishing and anything to do outdoors. He worked for Eljer Plumbing for 35 years. Visitation will be at Macedonia Baptist Church near Sherman on December 26, at 11:00 am and Services at 11:30 am. Burial will be in the Macedonia Cemetery following service. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO is in charge of arrangements. Our family at Associated are very honored to serve the family of Mr. Bobby McCarty and our condolences and prayers go out to the entire family. To leave the family a message please click on the the "Tribute" link. website: associatedfuneral.com To send flowers to the family in memory of BOBBY JONES McCARTY, please visit associatedfuneral.com and click on floral link
