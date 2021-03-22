David McCarty, age 70, of Tupelo, MS, in the Sherman Community, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 1:00pm at Sherman Baptist Church in Sherman, MS with burial to follow in the Sherman Cemetery. Bro. Parish Hartley and Bro. James Wilson to officiate. David was born on September 17, 1950 in Tupelo, MS to the late Paul McCarty and the late Kathleen Stokes. He attended Sherman and East Union Schools. David previously worked at Barclay Furniture Plant. He was a Master Mason and a Deacon at Sherman Baptist Church. David enjoyed coon hunting and dog trading. Survived By: Wife: Ruby Lucas McCarty, Tupelo, MS Sons: Brian McCarty (Molly), Tupelo, MS Jason McCarty, Tupelo, MS Brothers: Robert Dillard, Tupelo, MS Mike McCarty (Teenie), Tupelo, MS Sister: Kathy Kelly, Tupelo, MS Grandchildren: Leslie McCarty, Braden McCarty, Levi McCarty, and Karsyn Easter Preceded In Death By: Parents: Paul and Kathleen McCarty Sister In Law: Josephine Dillard Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family at: www.ottsfuneralhome.net Otts Funeral Home, Sulligent, AL, Directing
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.