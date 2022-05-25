Kenneth Wayne McCarty Jr. passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his home. He was 53 years old. Ken was born October 9, 1968 in Tupelo, the son of Kenneth Wayne McCarty Sr. and Geri Gunter McCarty. He was a hard worker and, along with his father, an owner of Ken McCarty Trucking. Truly an outdoorsman, Ken loved to be on the pontoon fishing. He was an avid Mississippi State fan. For around 15 years, Ken could be found on the dirt track racing cars. His dogs were a huge part of his life and Luna, Rosie, and Bailey won't know what to do without him. Ken was the picture of a family man, and loved his family and friends fiercely and without condition. Left behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 28 years, Michelle McCarty; two children, Chance McCarty and Katelyn McCarty, all of Palmetto; a sister, Christy Comer (Woody) of Tupelo; brother, Todd McCarty of Palmetto; his mother, Geri McCarty of Palmetto; his mother and father-in law, Sam and Quple Dunlap of Algoma; a brother-in-law, Randy Dunlap (Melissa); and a host of nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his father; an infant brother, Christopher; and a special cousin, Kevin Holloway. Services will be 3 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Greg Lassett officiating. Burial will follow at Gilvo Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Friday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Pallbearers will be M.J. Triplett, Keyon Coleman, Chris Lauderdale, Bubba Estes, Steve Estes, and Vince Haygood. Honorary pallbearers will be all former Ken McCarty Trucking drivers and his friends from High School. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.