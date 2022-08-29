Audrey Elaine McCarver passed away at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS at the age of 71 on August 26, 2022. She was born to Auburn Brooks and Elaine Cameron Brooks in Gadsden, Alabama on November 8, 1950. Audrey's first full time job was for the Gadsden Times where she worked for 3 years. She worked for American National Bank/Travel Office for a year, Third National Bank in Nashville, TN and worked for 23 years for the Peoples Bank until she retired. She attended the Beech Hill Church of Christ for 30 years. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 9:00 AM until the Service starts at 11:00 AM at Beech Hill Church of Christ. Committal will be at Beech Hill Cemetery. Audrey is survived by her loving husband of 48 years: Howard King McCarver, Jr. of Ripley, MS; two sons: Jonathan McCarver (Kayoko) of Corpus Christi, TX; Jeremiah McCarver (Amanda) of Knoxville, TN; two daughters: Cameron McCarver of Ripley, MS; Camille McCarver of Ripley, MS; three sisters: Anita Sundy of Castleberry, AL, Lois Spraggins (Kenneth) of Gadsden, AL, Sue Brooks of Albertville, AL; one sister-in-law: Sharon McCarver; two grandchildren: Elijah and Eva McCarver of Knoxville, TN; and many other relatives. She is preceded in death by her parents; one brother: Auburn "Bubba" Brooks, two brothers-in-law: Sid McCarver, James Sundy. Officiating will be: Elijah McCarver, Jeremiah McCarver and King McCarver. Pallbearers will be: Josh Ward, Harry Ward, Jeff Green, Eddie Joe McMillin, Mitch Ward, Tony Farese, Mike Graves, Michael Dees, Mark Ormon. Honorary Pallbearers are: all of the men of Beech Hill Church of Christ. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.