Loyce Frances Wise McCarver, 90, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 in Tupelo, MS. She was the daughter of George Wise and Mettie Blaylock Wise. She attended Pinedale and Lone Star Schools and was a graduate of Tupelo School of Beauty Culture. She married Marion Britt McCarver on June 9, 1950. She was an active member of Bethany Primitive Baptist Church. She operated McCarver Beauty Shop from 1963-2014. She was a season ticket holder for Ole Miss Men's Basketball and was in attendance for the 2019-2020 season. She is survived by her son, Don McCarver(Gail); daughter, Lesa Kidd(Jimmy); grandchildren, Summer McCarver, Jared McCarver, Landon Kidd, and Lyndi Kidd Treadaway; great-grandchildren, Cote Pena, Boone Treadaway, and Addison Kidd; and sister, Hazel Graham. She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; twin brother, Loyd Wise; sisters, Ethel Wray and Verna Baker; and brothers, James Wise and Junior Wise. Graveside Service will be 2PM, Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Ecru City Cemetery with Elder Larry Wise officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Jared McCarver, Landon Kidd, Cote Pena, Mark Brown, Ricky Wise, and Glen Sullivan. Honorary Pallbearers: Norman Meeks, Robert Shettles, and all of her nephews.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.