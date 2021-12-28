Wilma Doris McCarver 82, of Ecru, MS passed away December 25th, 2021. She a dedicated wife of 61 years, loving mother and amazing grandmother. Wilma was lovingly known to her great grandkids as "Gigi". She enjoyed cooking, traveling, sewing and gardening. Wilma also enjoyed southern gospel music, canning and watching birds. She was a confirmed Christian that loved reading her devotional each night. Wilma and her best friend Carolyn Connor were avid fans of Memphis State Basketball. She is survived by her husband, Paul B. McCarver, her daughters, Teresa McCarver and Debbie Kleyla and her son, Brian McCarver (Christy). Gigi is survived by her beloved grandchildren, Christopher Kleyla, Lee Kleyla (Jessie), Austin Kleyla, Anthony Kleyla and Emily Burriss (Alexander) and her beloved great grandchildren, Ellarose Kleyla, Asher and Kai Kleyla, George and Henry Burriss. She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Fletcher Johnston, her mother, Edna Irene Vaughn and her sister, Norma Jean Ward. Service will 1 pm Thursday, December 30th, 2021, at Horton Memorial Baptist Church, 2130 Hwy 346, Pontotoc, MS 38863, with family receiving friends beginning at 9 am. Interment will follow at Ecru Cemetery. Memorials may be sent in her honor to Horton Memorial Baptist Church. Brent Taylor, Paul B. McCarver, Funeral Directors 901-707-8115 www.BrentTaylorFuneralDirectors.com
