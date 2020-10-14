Danny " Big Red" McCauley, 67, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the NMMC after a three month illness. He was the son of the late, Harry and Annie Gunter McCauley. He was born in Benton county, but grew up in Baldwyn. He graduated from Baldwyn High School in 1971 and was a member of the school band. He was a lab tech for Baptist Memorial Hospital Union Co. until he became disabled. He enjoyed collecting hot wheels and going to North Star Church where he was a member. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home Friday @ 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Steve Lampkin and Bro. Terry Ledbetter officiating. Burial will be in Ingram Cemetery. He is survived by former wife, Lisa Jackson McCauley; brother, Freddy McCauley (Sharon) of Pelser Arkansas; son, Kevin McCauley of Pearl, MS; granddaughters, Mia McCauley of Saltillo and Ryleigh McAllister of Hickory Flat; great-grandchild, Paisley due in December; sister-in-law. Brenda McCauley with whom he shared a special bond. He was preceded in death by sister, Betty McAllister and brothers, Jimmy and Johnny McCauley. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 a.m. until service time @ 2:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.