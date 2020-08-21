Amory - Hazel Hathcock McCauley, 90, began her new life in Heaven on August 20, 2020. Born in Smithville, on July 21, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Burley and Mattie Doster Hathcock. Hazel grew up in Smithville and graduated from Smithville High School with the Class of 1948. A woman with an incredible work ethic, she worked for over 30 years in the furniture industry. She initially worked at Pullman Couch in Amory and later worked at Action Industries. Hazel was a great mother, hard worker, and always helped provide for her family. After leaving the furniture industry, she worked in the restaurant business until she was 85 years old. In addition, she had a very active social life. Hazel also exercised at the Amory Community Center, played dominos, bingo and traveled with her friends. Her faith in the Lord was the foundation of how she lived her life. She was giving, loving, modest, strong, yet didn't seek any attention for herself. She was an active member of East Amory Baptist Church where she did various church missions, helped people in need, cooked, and visited loved ones in the nursing homes. She proudly raised a Christian family and they feel blessed to have had such a wonderful role model. In her free time, she always provided memorable holiday gatherings and birthday celebrations. Hazel arguably cooked the best fried chicken ever, and she often had her family or friends over for Sunday dinners. Some of her other close friends were Laverne Pope, Betty Lantrip, and the late Mattie Marshall. She liked to sew, cook, clean, and spend time mowing her yard on her special Yazoo riding lawn mower. Hazel was conservative yet when you could get her to laugh, she would light up a room with her sweet spirit. A true virtuous woman, Hazel blessed her family and friends with many great memories through the years. Although they are sad, they rejoice with the knowledge that she is with her Savior and Lord. Left behind to treasure her memories, her daughters, Gwen Warren (Ray), Amory, Theresa Best (Ed), Smithville; grandchildren, Steven Warren (Brooke), Kelly Young (Britt), and Stacey Upton (Mathew); great grandchildren, Alyssa Bridges (Ramey), Alex Mackey, Addison and Brayden Upton; Lily Kate and Samuel Warren; nieces and nephews, Jerry Elizabeth Walton (Lathen), Jerry Riggan (Mary), and Mark Lantrip. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lucille Carpenter and niece Lisa Lantrip Warren. A Funeral service, with limited seating due to social distancing, will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 2:00 pm at the Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Roger Akers and Mr. Lathen Walton officiating. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery in Amory, MS. Pallbearers will be Jerry Riggan, Lathen Walton, Ed Best, Ray Warren, Steven Warren, and Brandon Johnson. Honorary Pallbearer will be Jerry Lantrip. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 11:00 am until the service hour at the funeral home in Amory. Due to Covid 19, the family has asked that attendees observe social distancing and wear a protective mask to the funeral home. A mask will be provided if you do not have one. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to East Amory Baptist Church, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital or Gideon's International.
