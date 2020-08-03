John Robert McCharen, 73, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Oxford, MS. Johnny was born in Thaxton, MS and graduated from Thaxton High School in 1965. He later graduated from Mississippi State University and served in the U.S. Army. For many years, he worked for Equifax and was a cattle farmer. Johnny was a member of Lebanon Presbyterian Church in Toccopola, where he served as an elder. He was an avid Mississippi State fan. He loved and was loved dearly by his family. Johnny is survived by his wife, Brenda Stegall McCharen; daughter, Sarah McLaughlin(Scotty); sister, Ann Leeper(Ray); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Jessie Belle McCharen and a baby brother Frank Lawrence. Graveside Service will be Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Guinn Cemetery at 11AM with Bro. Chris Todd, Bro. Earl Rush, and Bro. Paul Sims officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Richard McCharen, Jarrod Coleman, Cecil Stegall, Jeff Gooch, Billy Sewell, and Ray Leeper. Honorary Pallbearers: Jackie Sanders, Joe Hall, William Carter, Gordon McWhirter, Jack Hewlette, Billy Hewlette, and Marcus Coward.
