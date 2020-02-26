Joyce Estelle McCharen, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at The Greenhouses at Traceway Manor in Tupelo. She was born March 25, 1925 to Berry and Lois Holley Young. Joyce was a retired factory worker and a member of the West Main Church of Christ. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and watching the Ole Miss Rebels. Services will be at 1:00 PM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Doug Greenway officiating. Burial will follow in the Guinn Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her two daughters, Cheryl Stephens (Ron) of Tupelo, MS and Sonya Ray (Keith) Murfreesboro, TN, one son, Richard McCharen (Lynne) of Tupelo, MS; two sisters, Willie Dancer and Lucile Wilson, one brother, Carl Young (Peggy), seven grandchildren, Bryan Williams, Chris Williams (Johanna), Leslie McCharen, Allison McCharen, Landon Ray, Olivia Ray and Austin Ray, and five great-grandchildren, Madeline Williams, Griffin Williams, Ayden Williams, Miles Williams and Lyla Kate Williams. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Edward Lake McCharen, six sisters, Clara Campbell, Dorothy Washington, Lillie Dell Baker, Lorene Holley, Nelly Young and Kathleen Foster, and two brothers, Clinton Young and Truman Young. Pallbearers will be Bryan Williams, Chris Williams, Landon Ray, Austin Ray, Griffin Williams, Ayden Williams and Miles Williams. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 AM to 1 PM. Memorials may be sent to Guinn Cemetery, West Main Church of Christ or to Traceway Manor. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
