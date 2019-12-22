Bobby Ray McClarty, 83, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. He was born April 24 1936, to Gilbert Lee and Fanny Lou McClarty. He graduated from Ellard High School in 1955. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Jumpertown, He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He had a TV show on Unity Broadcasting, sang gospel and country music, liked helping people anonymously and was knowledgable about the Bible. He enjoyed antique cars especially the 1957 Chevrolets. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Monday, December 23, 2019, at McMillian Funeral Home with Elder Ricky Taylor and Bro. Terry Scott officiating, Derek Kendrick will deliver the eulogy. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. He is survived by one brother, Freddy Lee McClarty; five sisters, Marie Mosley, Julia Dietz, Thelma Barbour, Barbara Lofton and Danny Sue Clark; and a special friend, Ann Taylor. He was preceded in death his parents; four sisters, his twin, Robbie Black, Carol Baumgarten, Marjorie Dill and Shirley Freitag; and infant brother, Bobby Glen McClarty. Pallbearers are Charlie McMillian, Jackie Kennedy, Jerry Harris, Paul Walker, Benny Eaton and Arthur Miller. Visitation will be Sunday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.

