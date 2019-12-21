BOONEVILLE -- Bobby Ray McClarty, 83, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Monday at 2:00 P.M. at McMillan Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at funeral home. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

