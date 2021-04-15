Franklin DeWayne McClellan, 39, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at his home in Michigan City. Graveside. Services will be on Sunday April 18, 2021 2:30 p.m. at Turner Cemetery 911 Jessie's Rd Michigan City , MS . Visitation will be on Sunday April 18, 2021 1:00 -2:00 at Palestine MB Church 911 Palestine Cove Michigan City, MS .Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of the arrangements .

