Mrs. Alberta Hatfield McCloud, age 81, was born to the late William Hatfield and Precious Griffin Hatfield on June 1, 1941 in Noxubee County, MS. She departed earthly life and realized the rewards of her faith on Wednesday August 24th 2022 with her faithful husband of 56 years and loving son at her side. She received Christ at the age of nine under the leadership of Rev. J. Cockrell of the Hopewell Baptist Church in Brookville, MS. For thirty-three years, she was an active member of New Providence M.B.C. serving as a Sunday School teacher and active in the Woman's Missionary Department until her health prevented her from participating. She enjoyed flowers, working in her yard, and preparing meals for her family. Alberta received her elementary and secondary education from Hooper City Schools in Birmingham, AL. She attended Miles College and graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham's Surgical Technician Program. Alberta married Charl McCloud in 1965 and they made their home in Tupelo the last 33 years. Her career spanned several decades, and she worked on several surgical teams in Urology and Plastic Surgery. Most recently she was a Surgical Technician employed by Janis Burns, M.D. and Alan Pritchard, M.D. in Tupelo. A celebration of her life and home-going will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, September 1, 2022 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Charles Kemp officiating, assisted by Dr. Mark McCloud, Alberta's son.Visitation will be from 9:30 A.M. to service time Thursday only.Private burial will follow in Corinth National Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Mary Stewart, and her son Bertram Garnett McCloud. Alberta leaves to cherish her memories husband Charl D. McCloud, son Dr. Mark McCloud (Candice) of Martin, TN, granddaughter C. Brayden McCloud of Tupelo, MS, sister Louise McCoy of Birmingham, AL, sister in laws Renee Cunningham, Las Vegas, NV, and Ruth Mock, Detroit, MI, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and a multitude of friends and relatives.
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.