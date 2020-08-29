Larry A. McCluney, 74, long time technician for Mississippi Valley Gas Company of Grenada, MS and native of Houston, MS, transitioned Sunday, August 16, 2020 at his home in Grenada. Visitation is Wednesday from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the Temple Baptist Church with the funeral starting at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at 4:30 pm at the Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Houston, MS. Skeeter Robinson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.