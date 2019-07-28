Dwayne McClure was born August 12, 1952 to the late Travis and Jean Frazier McClure in Union County, MS. He passed Saturday July 27, 2019 at his home Services will be Tuesday July 30, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home. Visitations will be Monday July 29, 2019 5:00- 8:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home. He is survived by his son Scottie (Stephanie ) McClure ,his friend , companion caregiver Brenda Whitehead, his sister Elizabeth Ann (Tommie) Moody, step siblings Shirley (Gary) Tedford and Danny Thomas, uncles Tommy (Sandra) McClure and David (Martha)McClure, grandchildren , Liddia, Bradley and Sophie, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, one step sister, one nephew other aunts and uncles.
