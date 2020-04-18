Mary Frances McClure, 92, died Saturday, April 18,2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born in New Albany on June 2,1927 to the late Jim and Callie Prince. A private service will take place at a later date and time. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. She was survived by her son, Ted McClure (Carolyn); one granddaughter, Jennifer McClure; one sister, Sara Kidd; one sister in law, Eleanor Prince. She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Barbara Tyre; two brothers, Bill Prince and Thomas Prince. For online guest registry and condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Updated: April 18, 2020 @ 6:06 pm
