Mary Frances McClure, 92, died Saturday, April 18,2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born in New Albany on June 2,1927 to the late Jim and Callie Prince. A private service will take place at a later date and time. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. She was survived by her son, Ted McClure (Carolyn); one granddaughter, Jennifer McClure; one sister, Sara Kidd; one sister in law, Eleanor Prince. She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Barbara Tyre; two brothers, Bill Prince and Thomas Prince. For online guest registry and condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.