Pauline McClure, 88, went to her heavenly home on Monday, May 04, 2020. She was a seamstress and worked in the East Union School cafeteria, enjoyed cooking, outdoors and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved life and she was a member of Jericho Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 06, 2020 at 2:00 P. M. with Bro. Felix Hutcheson officiating. Burial will be in Camp Creek Cemetery. She is survived by a son, Billy D. McClure of Alpine; daughter, Pat Patterson (Jerry) of Plantersville;sister, Olean Buse of Saltillo; (5) grandchildren, Sam McClure (Sheila), Tennille Hubbard (Brian), Emily Kelly (Tom), Dillon McClure (Kim) and Jessy Patterson; (6) great-grandchildren, Colin Anderson, Tristan Hubbard, Trace Kelly, Steve Hubbard, Kloey McClure and Kinsey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill McClure; parents, Sam and Dovie Davis Waldon; one brother and four sisters. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:00 until service time @2:00 P.M. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
