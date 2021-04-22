Sherry Ann Murley McClure was born January 31, 1954 to E.J. Murley and Annie Ruth Bryan Murley in Kenosha, Wisconsin. She worked as a Sales Clerk at a Marina Store and attended the Community Baptist Church. Sherry Ann was survived by her son: Scottie McClure of Alcorn County, MS; her father: E.J. Murley of Ripley, MS; one sister: Karon Tidwell (Jimmy) of Olive Branch, MS; two grandchildren: Lydia McClure and Bradley McClure. She was preceded in death by her mother. Sherry Ann went home to be with the Lord at the age of 67 at her home in Olive Branch, MS on April 20, 2021. Her Visitation will be Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 11:00 until the service starts at 1:00 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. The Officiating Ministers will be Bro. Rick Griffin and Pastor Don Goodrun. The Pallbearers will be Jason Tidwell, Josh Tidwell, Jacob Tidwell, Carl Bryan, Austin Edwards, and Brian Floyd. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc. ~ Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.