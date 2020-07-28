HOLLY SPRINGS -- Herchel Eugene McClusky Jr, 61, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at his home in Holly Springs. Graveside. Services will be on Thursday July 30, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Bluff Springs B.C. Cemetery 118-508 Bluff Springs Rd Ashland, MS Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangments.

