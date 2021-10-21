Lloyd Hodges McClusky passed away at the age of 75 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS on October 19, 2021. Lloyd was born October 28, 1945 in Tippah County, MS to Ira McClusky and Mary Ruth Hodges. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Ripley, MS, an employee of the Tippah County Co-op for 53 years and was Manager since 1980. He was a partner with Graves and McClusky Trucking Co., LLC. He was a member of the North Mississippi Manager's Association, and also a Member of the Mississippi Seedman's Association. He attended Ole Miss and was a lifelong supporter of the Ole Miss football team. Lloyd's favorite pastimes were golfing and working cattle on his farm. Visitation will be at McBride Funeral Home Chapel, Friday, October 22, 2021 from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Tippah Memorial Gardens. Lloyd is survived by one daughter: Melinda Soderling (Kurt) of Orange County, CA; one step daughter: Lisa Irwin of Ripley, MS; five grandchildren: Luca and Logan Soderling of Orange County, CA, Sarah Chapman, Emily Beth Chapman, John Robert Irwin all of Ripley, MS; one niece: Pam Alford of Tupelo, MS; one nephew: Mike McClusky of Nashville, TN; two great nephews: Clint and Drew Alford of Tupelo, MS. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife: Karen Sue McClusky. Bro. Jason Franklin will be officiating. Pallbearers will be: Cole "Pig" Childers, Clint Alford, Drew Alford, David Alford, Mike McClusky, John Robert Irwin, Jason Chapman, Emory Cockrell. Honorary Pallbearers will be: John Reid, Sr., Eddie Conner, Mike Long, Larry "Buck" Darnell, Loyd Pearson, David Hodges, Mike Graves, Laron Shannon. McBride Funeral Home, Inc. of Ripley, MS is in charge of his services. www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
