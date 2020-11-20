Betty Jean McCollum, 80, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after an extended illness. She was born January 11, 1940 in Okolona, the daughter of Huey and Margaret Suzie Hall Hester. She was a Baptist by faith and loved sitting on her porch, enjoying her coffee, watching for family members to come for a visit. Betty was the widow of Elmer R. "Bud" McCollum. She leaves behind four children, Margaret Moore (Johnny), James "J.E" McCollum (Bobbie), all of Mooreville, Linda Hall (Joe) of Richmond, and Cathy White (Eric) of Mooreville; her sister, Linda Cheatham of Fulton; nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a daughter, Patricia Ann McCollum, and a great-grandson, Devin Wayne Nicholson. Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. David Perry officiating. Burial will be in Priceville Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Sunday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
