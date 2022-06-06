Billy Julius McCollum, 54, resident of Falkner, passed away Saturday June 4, 2022, following a brief illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. McCollum will be at 12 PM Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in the Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in New Salem Cemetery. Mr. McCollum was born on November 4, 1967 in Tippah County, the son of Linda Cardwell Smith (Jimmy) of Falkner and the late Billy Julius McCollum Jr. He attended Walnut High School, served his country in the United States Army and was employed in the construction industry as a carpenter. A Christian, Mr. McCollum loved music, playing his guitar and fishing with his family. He enjoyed wrestling and wrestled with Ozark Mountain Wrestling performing as "Billy McClarty". Visitation will be from 11am until time of service, Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Ripley Funeral Home. Those left to cherish his memories include three daughters, Candice McCollum of Corinth, Brianna McCollum of Monette AR, Brooke McCollum of Jonesboro AR, four sons, Michael McCollum, Brandon McCollum, Zack McCollum all of Corinth and Jacob McCollum of Monette AR, one sister Tammy Mosier (Johnny) of Memphis TN and five grandchildren. In addition to his father, Mr. McCollum is proceeded in death by two brothers, Anthony Paul McCollum and Michael Anthony McCollum. Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family @ripleyfuneralhome.com
