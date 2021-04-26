David Lee McCollum, 61, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at his residence in Tiplersville. Services will be on Wednesday, April 28 at 3 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 28 fro 11 AM to 3 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Falkner Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.