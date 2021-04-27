David Lee McCollum, 61, resident of Tiplersville and former resident of Memphis, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 25, 2021 in the comfort of his home. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. McCollum will be at 3 PM Wednesday, April 28 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Falkner Cemetery. Mr. McCollum was born September 19, 1959 in Memphis, TN, the son of the late Clarence and Maelene Brasher McCollum. He was a graduate of Kirby High School in Memphis, moved with his family to Tippah County and was employed with Piper Industries for 10 years. A Christian, Mr. McCollum will be remembered for his passion of music, motorcycles and working with his hands that included, mechanic work, painting and carpentry. An avid conversationalist and "people person", he never met a stranger and could talk to anyone , about anything at anytime. Mr. McCollum loved his family, doted on his grandson and was excited about becoming a grandfather for a second time. He will be greatly missed. Visitation will be today from 11 AM to 3 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Memories will continued to be shared by his wife, Nancy Horton McCollum, one daughter, Jessica Horton (Jonathan Weatherly) of Tiplersville, a sister, Becky Fisher of Florida, one grandson and another grandchild on the way, his best friend, Jeannie Johnson, a host of nieces and nephews and his special feline companion, "Baby Kitty". He was also preceded in death by a brother, Mack McCollum. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the McCollum family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
