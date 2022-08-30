Dennis McCollum passed away at home in Ripley, MS on August 29, 2022 at the age of 71. He was born June 19, 1951 in Tippah County, MS to Curtis Dewitt McCollum and Vance Mae Hogue McCollum. He worked for The City of Ripley and Benson Lumber and attended the Fellowship Baptist Church. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Service will be Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Fellowship Baptist Church. Interment will be at Fellowship Cemetery. Dennis is survived by two sons: Alan McCollum. Shaun McCollum (Wendy) all of Ripley, MS; one daughter: Amy M. Butler (Brandon) of Falkner, MS; the mother of his children: Terrie McCollum of Ripley, MS; one brother: Curtis McCollum (Wanda) of Ripley, MS; five grandchildren: Christopher McCollum, Hannah Kuykendall (David), Blake Butler, Anna Grace Butler, Kateleen McCollum; four great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: William Edward McCollum, Dewitt McCollum. Officiating will be Bro. DeWayne Floyd. Pallbearers will be: Randy McCollum, Danny McCollum, Ricky McCollum, Nick McCollum, David Kuykendall, Omar Madrigal. Honorary Pallbearers are: Reuben McBryde, Mike Hogue, Jug Hogue. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
