Donnie "Donnie Mac" McCollum, 69, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021, at at his residence in Corinth, Mississippi. Services will be on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Inc.. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery, Nettleton, MS.

