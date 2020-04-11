New Albany - James Franklin "Frank" McCollum, 76, died on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County in New Albany. He was born December 11, 1943 in Okolona to the late Clofice and Aline Anderson McCollum. He retired from U.S. Navy, having served in Vietnam. Later, he retired from the New Albany Police Department. He was a member of Bethany Church of the God & Prophecy in Okolona. Graveside services will be at 2:00p.m. Monday, April 13, 2020 at Eddington Cemetery in Pontotoc County with Bro. Jim Jackson and Bro. Blake Stalans officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Brooks McCollum; one daughter, Kelli Jordan (Pat) of Blue Springs; two sons, Rick McCollum (Linda) of Pontotoc and Aaron McCollum (Christy) of New Albany; eight grandchildren and one great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Audie McCollum. In honor of Mr. McCollum's service to his country, United Funeral Service will fly the U.S. Navy flag during his graveside service. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com

