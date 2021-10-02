Eddington Community/Pontotoc Co.-Linda Annette Lindsey McCollum, 53, met her Creator after a brief illness related to Covid 19 from Methodist-University Hospital in Memphis. A sweet soul and a precious wife, mother and grandmother, Linda was born in Monroe Co., Miss. to the late Donnie Lindsey and Judy Ann Reich Farley. She was raised by her dad, Dale Walls after her father's death. Linda lived in Okolona and graduated from Okolona High School in l987. She graduated Cosmetology School and was a self employed beautician for several years. She married Ricky Lee McCollum on June 6, 1987 in Okolona. After doing factory work briefly, she spent several years in the shipping office of Cooper Tire before retiring. She and her husband along with her daughter and son in law opened Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. in Starkville in 2020 where she was a valuable partner until her recent illness. She was a longtime member of the Church of God of Prophecy and attended Unity Church of God of Prophecy. Linda had a servants heart, loved nature particularly her squirrels and cardinals and all animals especially her dog, BoBo. She enjoyed exercising especially long, meaningful walks. Nothing excited her more than trips to the beach with her children, grandchildren and other family members. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Monday, October 4, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Pastors Jeremy Lincoln and Blake Stalans officiating. She will be interred in the Eddington Cemetery in Pontotoc Co. near her home. Visitation will be from 2 PM-4 PM today (Sunday) and from 1 PM-service time on Monday, all at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 2 PM Monday and will be permanently archived thereafter. Linda is survived by her husband and best friend, Rick McCollum; her children, Blake McCollum, Patience McCollum McRee (David) and Lee McCollum (Mackenzie Denton); her 2 special grandchildren, Emma Dempsey and Jon Liam McRee. her sisters, Lisa Dabbs, Angela Parks (David) of Blue Springs, Rebecca Camp (Bo) of Amory, Elyse Camp (Brandon) of Amory and Jolie Smith (Josh) of Ingomar; 2 step sisters, Jesse and Cynthia Farley; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Pallbearers will be Blake, Lee and Nicholas McCollum, David McRee, Hunter Jolly and Preston Jordan. Memorials may be made to the Unity Church of God of Prophecy, 1867 Hwy 363, Guntown, MS. 38849.
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.