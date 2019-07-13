Oddie "Audie" Lee McCollum, 72 died on July 12, 2019. Audie was born December 31, 1946 to the late Clovis McCollum and Aline Anderson McCollum. Born in Cleveland, MS, Audie served his country with the U.S. Army stationed in Germany during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a custodian employed by New Albany Middle School at the time of his retirement. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and searching for arrowheads. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Rocky McCollum officiating. Private burial will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Pontotoc, MS. Visitation will be from 3PM - 6 PM, Sunday (today) and from 1 PM - service time Monday at the Okolona Chapel. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Audie is survived by his son, John Franklin McCollum (Kelly) of Okolona; daughter Kristina Vinson (Timothy) of Houlka; five grandchildren, Brittany Stage (Jonathan), Matthew McCollum, Christopher Vinson, Tyler Vinson, and Earl Vinson; two great-grandchildren, Tyler Stage and Jaelah McCollum; and one brother, Frankie McCollum (Wanda) of New Albany, MS. He was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be Tom Lomtangie, Jerry Lomtangie, Drew Chapman, Davis Chapman, Ricky McCollum and Pat Jordan. Honorary pallbearers will be Aaron McCollum and Reid Chapman.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
75°
Rain
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Thunderstorms. High 79F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
Tonight
Thundershowers overnight following a period of rain early. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Updated: July 14, 2019 @ 12:05 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.