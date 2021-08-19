Thomas "Buddy" V. McCollum, Jr. passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at the Green Houses in Tupelo, MS. He was a husband, father, grandfather and most recently great-grandfather but to everyone he was our Daddy Buddy - the steadfast patriarch who loved hard and never turned down a dessert or missed an opportunity to nap. "Are you my buddy?" was his go to question for any of his kids and was always met with a laugh. He loved a cup of coffee (anytime of the day), a long walk and telling a good story. Buddy was born on February 17, 1933 to Thomas and Annie McCollum. He married the love of his life, Pearlie Rene Miller and had two children, Donna Rene and James Terry. He worked the majority of his life at Hardin's Bakery. After retiring he worked renovating houses and found a love for painting. He would even end up painting his grandchildren's bedrooms as they grew. Buddy was a member of Monument Drive Baptist Church. The family is forever in gratitude for the staff at the Simmerson Green House at the Traceway Retirement Community for the loving care taken of our Daddy Buddy during this last year and a half. He is survived by his daughter, Donna McCollum Worley and her husband Hubert of Jackson, MS, and his grandchildren, Hubert "Bert" F Worley III (Brittany) of Germantown, TN, and Camille Worley Pittman (Key) of Columbus, MS. He leaves behind his brother, Paul Thomas of Guntown, MS. He leaves his four great grandchildren, Thomas Pittman, Anna Joyner Worley, Sadie Rene Pittman, and Emily Worley. He also leaves his brother-in-law Albert Heidel, his nieces Tonya Heidel Lipscomb (Drew) and Kim Heidel Leathers (Brian) along with many great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, his parents, his brothers, Billy and Bobby, his sister, Agnes, his in-laws, Turner and Eula Rae Miller, and his sister-in-law, Sue Miller Heidel. He is also preceded by his son, Terry McCollum - a hardship no parent should have to endure. Due to COVID, a private burial for the family will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Lee Memorial Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Holland Funeral Directors, which is honored to be serving their friends. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
