Randy "Bud" Duke McCord, 67, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House. He was the son of Billy Ray Duke, Sara McDonald Duke McCord and Howard McCord of Pontotoc. He was a retired construction crane operator. In his younger years he loved to play pool every chance he had. He also enjoyed football games and watching old westerns. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Pontotoc. Randy is survived by his wife, Brenda Bishop McCord of Baldwyn, MS; 3 sons, Rocky McCord and Lee McCord of Pontotoc, and Allen McCord of Tupelo; 3 grandchildren, Grant, Sara, and Emma McCord of Pontotoc; 1 sister, Cindi McCord Tutor of Pontotoc; 8 nieces and nephews; aunt, Betty Sue Walls; and uncle, Bobby Duke. He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents, Leslie and Ruby McDonald, Jimmy Ray and Aline Duke, and Ruel and Etta McCord. Pallbearers will be Grant McCord, Cord Tutor, Caleb James, McGoo McCord, Thomas Floyd, and Dustin Floyd. Visitation will begin at 1PM, Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with service at 3PM. Bro. Billy Ray Williams and Bro. Acy Barber officiating. Burial will follow in Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
