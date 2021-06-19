Charlene McCord, age 89, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born November 19, 1931 to Charlie and Pearl Griffin Moss of Houlka MS. Charlene was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church. In 1993 she retired from Pontotoc Health Services where she was the Director of Housekeeping. Her career in health services began as a Nurses Aid at Austin's Nursing Home and Graceland. Charlene enjoyed growing flowers and plants, keeping her yard up, spending time with her family and friends, attending "old time singings", and volunteering with the American Legions Ladies Auxiliary and at Pontotoc Health Services. Services will be at 2:00 PM Monday, June 21, 2021, at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Marty Browning and Rev. Terry Faulkner officiating; burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her daughter, Christy Brassfield Williams; a son, Jimmy George Brassfield; a sister, Pearlene Franks; three grandchildren, Marguerite Hope Williams Melton, Jessica Leigh Brassfield Grooms and Charles Wesley Williams; and four great-grandchildren, Brentley Eli Grooms, Olivia Rose Grooms, Charley Pearl Melton and Wesley Aiden Williams along with a great number of cousins, nieces and nephews that will miss her dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Floyce Lee Brassfield and J.W. McCord; two sisters, Wilma Martin and Maudie Crawson; five brothers, John Moss, Wallace Moss, Lester Moss, Carvis Turney, and Waymon Turney and one granddaughter Jessica Megan Peterson. Pallbearers will be Jackie Faulkner, Marlin Inmon, Jeff Franks, Kenny Franks, Ronnie Pitts, QT Tutor, Wesley Williams, and honorary pallbearer Danny Duncan. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 PM Monday at the funeral home.
