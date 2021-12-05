Charles William McCord, 96, resident of Union County, passed away peacefully December 3, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. McCord will be 2 PM, Monday, December 6, 2021 in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. Chad Higgins and Bro. W. C. Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Mr. McCord was born October 8, 1925 in Alcorn County to the late Hugh Bradford and Lillie Mchaffy McCord. He received his education in the Pisgah County School System and was employed with FMC in Union County for 16 years before his retirement. Visitation will be 11 AM until 2 PM, Monday December 6, 2021 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. A farmer and member of Camp Creek Baptist Church, Mr. Mcord was a simple man with a kind heart and loving personality. Fishing, yard work, old ford tractors, and morning coffee and prayer with friends at his church were favorite past times. Memories will be shared by one daughter, Mary Hogue(John) of New Albany, one step daughter, Betty Meeks of Guntown, two step sons, Billy Joe Brown and David Brown both of Guntown, two grandchildren, Gerald Hogue(Larrie) and Angela Hardin both of Union County, one great grandchild, Laura Hogue, and a host of step grandchildren, step great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by the mother of his daughter, Arty Quay Alexander, his wife Dorthy McCord, two sisters, and three brothers. New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the McCord family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.