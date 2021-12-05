Charles William McCord

Charles William McCord, 96, resident of Union County, passed away peacefully December 3, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. McCord will be 2 PM, Monday, December 6, 2021 in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. Chad Higgins and Bro. W. C. Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Mr. McCord was born October 8, 1925 in Alcorn County to the late Hugh Bradford and Lillie Mchaffy McCord. He received his education in the Pisgah County School System and was employed with FMC in Union County for 16 years before his retirement. Visitation will be 11 AM until 2 PM, Monday December 6, 2021 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. A farmer and member of Camp Creek Baptist Church, Mr. Mcord was a simple man with a kind heart and loving personality. Fishing, yard work, old ford tractors, and morning coffee and prayer with friends at his church were favorite past times. Memories will be shared by one daughter, Mary Hogue(John) of New Albany, one step daughter, Betty Meeks of Guntown, two step sons, Billy Joe Brown and David Brown both of Guntown, two grandchildren, Gerald Hogue(Larrie) and Angela Hardin both of Union County, one great grandchild, Laura Hogue, and a host of step grandchildren, step great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by the mother of his daughter, Arty Quay Alexander, his wife Dorthy McCord, two sisters, and three brothers. New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the McCord family at nafuneralsandcremations.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.