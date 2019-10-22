Ms. Teresa Lynn Walls McCord, 55, went home to be with Jesus Monday, October 21, 2019 while living at her sisters' residence in Okolona, MS. She was born on April 17, 1964 in Okolona to Earnest Walls and Dorothy Porter Walls. She was a graduate of Okolona High School and attended Itawamba Community College. She retired after 14 years of service in medical records employed by North MS Medical Center. Lynn has three children, Octavia McCord (Allen Robbins), John Mark McCord, and Danielle McCord, whom she loved dearly. She loved spending time with friends and family, attending her children's sporting events, shopping, and going on vacations with them. A service celebrating her life and home-going will be at 11 AM, Thursday, October 24, 2019 in the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Minister Mickey Bean and Minister Troy McNutt officiating. A graveside service will follow at East Chickasaw Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be today (Wednesday) from 4 PM to 7 PM and Thursday from 10 AM to service time. Survivors include her children; her father, Earnest Walls; her brother, Randall Walls (Barbara) and sister Tina Autrey (Terry); 2 grandchildren, Madeline Robbins and Emily Robbins; niece, Cyndi Gillespie and nephews, Timothy Autrey, Collin Walls, and Adam Walls. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Walls; aunt, Arneta Davis; niece, Amanda Autrey and great-niece, Harley Autrey; grandparents, George Porter, Mable Sullivan, James and Mary Etta Walls. Pallbearers will be Brad Walls, Michael Fowler, Ronnie Hallmark, Tyler Hallmark, Trey Hallmark, and Jeff Hood. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Porter and Randall Walls. The family requests memorials be made to the Huntington Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Ave., Suite 902, New York, NY 10018. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
